About this product

Apothecanna Extra Strength body cream works wonders with its double dose of arnica, peppermint, juniper, and cannabis. Harnessing the power of 48North outdoor grown cannabis, this non-psychoactive formula uses a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD blended with high-quality ingredients. It’s cooling and invigorating -- use anywhere on the body that’s feeling sore or overworked.



Apothecanna has 10 years of experience in topicals so you can rest assured that time-tested quality is packed into each and every pump.