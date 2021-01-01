48North
About this product
Apothecanna Extra Strength body cream works wonders with its double dose of arnica, peppermint, juniper, and cannabis. Harnessing the power of 48North outdoor grown cannabis, this non-psychoactive formula uses a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD blended with high-quality ingredients. It’s cooling and invigorating -- use anywhere on the body that’s feeling sore or overworked.
Apothecanna has 10 years of experience in topicals so you can rest assured that time-tested quality is packed into each and every pump.
