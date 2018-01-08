Loading…
48North

Granddaddy Purple

IndicaTHC 17%CBD

This highly potent Indica strain is best enjoyed at the end of a long day. Known for its slightly purple, snowy buds (hence the name), Granddaddy Purple will mesmerize you with its sweet, fruity flavour.

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3,677 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
