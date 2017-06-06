48North
About this product
For Indica enthusiasts and those looking for a bit of an escape, Paris OG will lead you down a path to chill with its high THC content. Fruity on the nose and tangy to the taste, this dark and fluffy flower is bursting with soft white trichomes.
INDICA 15-19% THC / <1% CBD
3.5G
INDICA 15-19% THC / <1% CBD
3.5G
Paris OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
230 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!