A dense layer of white crystal trichomes wraps around the bud of Where’s My Bike. This unique indoor grown strain has expansive flavours of spice, berry and earth that intensify as it burns. With a high THC content the flavour isn’t the only thing that packs a punch.
Where's My Bike effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
