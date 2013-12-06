7ACRES
Jack Haze
Sativa-dominant and very high in THC potency potential, this 7ACRES strain has a sweet citrus aroma.
Jack Haze is a bright green, sativa-dominant strain from 7ACRES in Kincardine, Ontario. It has very high potency potential, and its sweet citrus aroma is created by the terpinolene and nerolidol in its terpene profile. It’s available in 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g and 15 g weights.
Jack Haze effects
Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Paranoid
16% of people say it helps with paranoid
Dizzy
11% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
