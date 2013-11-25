7ACRES
Sensi Star
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Sensi Star is a legendary, award-winning indica strain bred by Dutch cannabis industry pioneers Paradise Seeds. With chunky, high THC buds and a gassy lemon and pepper aroma, Sensi Star has earned recognition as one of the world’s great cannabis cultivars.
Sensi Star is a world renown Dutch strain that offers both high THC and a highly pleasing, complex aroma of lemon, pepper, and fuel.
Sensi Star effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
521 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
