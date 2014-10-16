7ACRES
White Widow
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Since its birth in 1994, White Widow has been known for being highly resinous, it’s name was made in reference to the visually prominent white coating of trichomes the strain produces.
White Widow is a highly resinous, balanced hybrid with a pungent, sweet and woody aroma.
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
