This particular lot of Orange Tingz was selected by 7ACRES Craft Collective for its high THC, high terpenes and super loud orange tangle aroma. Every jar is packed with dense brightly coloured light green buds with orange pistils and is caked in trichomes. This cultivar has distinct tangie notes, coming from the T-M.A.C. lineage of Sour Tangie x Mac 1, plus notes of orange peel followed by an incredibly smooth and creamy finish. Genetics: Slurricane x T-M.A.C. Small batch, indoor craft grown in Quebec. Hand-trimmed and masterfully cured. Limited quantities Available.
7ACRES
7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar’s genetic lineage and history. We are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower that delivers an un-compromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed, to shelf, and into consumers hands. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour.
RESPECT THE PLANT
