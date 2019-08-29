Elev8 Ultimate Dabbing Bundle
Blue Boy is a cross of popular favorites Blue Dream and Northern Lights #5 that will give you anything but the blues. Originally from Washington state, this sativa-dominant hybrid provides focused, cerebral effects that make it a great choice for daytime use. Its plants are bushy and grow large, and the flowers tend to be large and on the looser, leafier side. Blue Boy is a potent strain with THC levels that often test over 20%.
