The Essential Oil Kit is now the gold standard for dabbing. Over 7 years ago 7th Floor made the first e-nail accessory to turn the Silver Surfer into an enail or dab machine. Using a ceramic heater for longevity the quartz dab dish sits on the heater to provide the perfect temperature dab you prefer. Controlled by a hand made glass knob you can find the perfect temperature while never worrying about a hot nail that could burn you or whatever is around you.



7th Floor's essential oil kits give an experience far above anything else, meaning once you switch you'll never go back.