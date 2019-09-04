The Super Surfer Vaporizer is the world’s most versatile desktop vaporizer. In addition to all the capabilities of a standard Silver Surfer, it includes a forced air system that can be used to fill a vapor bag or can be used with a whip. It has a lighted base with multiple lighting modes to create the desired ambiance for your vape session. It ships with a custom padded bag, an aroma top, and all the accessories needed to vape with the included whip and/or vapor bag. Like all 7th Floor vaporizers, it is also compatible with a variety of filtration and cooling accessories.



The Super Surfer™ Herbal Vaporizer comes complete with:

Super Surfer Vaporizer assembled with two hand-blown glass knobs and a Spherical Glass Heater Cover

Padded Storage Bag with shoulder strap made of a durable hemp and polyester blend

Roll of food grade plastic Vapor Bags

Glass Aroma Top scented oil and wax melt diffuser (includes wax melt sample)

Replacement Screens for the Whip Wand and the Vapor Bag Bowl

Glass Vapor Bag Mouthpiece

Glass Vapor Bag Bowl

Glass Vapor Bag Wand

Glass Vapor Bag Seal

Glass Whip Mouthpiece

Glass Vapor Bag Sleeve

Glass Whip Wand with Bowl

Whip Tubing made of food grade vinyl

Stainless Steel Pick to stir your herbs or replace the screens

Hands Free Attachment to secure the Whip Wand or Vapor Bag Bowl to the heater cover

Sick Clip to seal and secure ground glass connections

Ceramic Flavor Discs for vaporizing essential oils and concentrates

A "Getting Started" instruction manual

The best customer service possible!