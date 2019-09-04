Super Surfer Vaporizer V2
About this product
The Super Surfer™ Herbal Vaporizer comes complete with:
Super Surfer Vaporizer assembled with two hand-blown glass knobs and a Spherical Glass Heater Cover
Padded Storage Bag with shoulder strap made of a durable hemp and polyester blend
Roll of food grade plastic Vapor Bags
Glass Aroma Top scented oil and wax melt diffuser (includes wax melt sample)
Replacement Screens for the Whip Wand and the Vapor Bag Bowl
Glass Vapor Bag Mouthpiece
Glass Vapor Bag Bowl
Glass Vapor Bag Wand
Glass Vapor Bag Seal
Glass Whip Mouthpiece
Glass Vapor Bag Sleeve
Glass Whip Wand with Bowl
Whip Tubing made of food grade vinyl
Stainless Steel Pick to stir your herbs or replace the screens
Hands Free Attachment to secure the Whip Wand or Vapor Bag Bowl to the heater cover
Sick Clip to seal and secure ground glass connections
Ceramic Flavor Discs for vaporizing essential oils and concentrates
A "Getting Started" instruction manual
The best customer service possible!
About this strain
Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
