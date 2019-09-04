VOLCANO DIGITAL DESKTOP VAPORIZER
Includes Easy Valve Starter Set
3 Year Warranty
Large Digital LED Display
Automatic Shut-Off Feature
Vapor Bag Delivery System
Advanced Diaphragm Pump
Quality German Engineering
Trusted Name & Proven Design
Food Safe Aluminum Heating Block
High Performance Heating Element
Precise Digital Temperature Control (104° - 446°F)
Silver Surfer is a sativa-dominant hybrid whose potent cerebral effects may have you feeling like you’re zipping through the space with your super-hero powers. This strain is very energetic and motivates many to check things off their lists or inspires talkative social activities. The indica effects are subtle and help to end this high on a relaxing note. This strain is true medical quality, so it may be a bit too active for new patients or those who experience anxiety. Silver Surfer is a cross of Super Silver Haze and Blue Dream. Plants flower in 8 to 9 weeks with large, crystal-covered yields.
