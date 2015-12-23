Ace Valley
Sativa | Ice Cream - 7.0g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Ace Valley Sativa is known for its smooth, creamy, vanilla taste and smell. And unlike other heavy or intense cannabis strains, it is carefully grown to moderate THC levels. Ace Valley Sativa is hand-trimmed by expert cultivators in Okanagan Valley, BC.
Ice Cream effects
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
