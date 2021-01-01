Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Ace Valley

Ace Valley

Blueberry Lavender Gummies

About this product

Chewy, square, bite sized pieces with blueberry flavor and a hint of lavender.

Fruity soft chews to illuminate any moment. Each Blueberry Lavender soft chew features 5 mg of THC and 0.5 mg of CBD with a hint of lavender flavour for a more balanced experience. These delicious soft chews are made without animal products.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!