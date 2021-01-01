Ace Valley
Blueberry Lavender Gummies
About this product
Chewy, square, bite sized pieces with blueberry flavor and a hint of lavender.
Fruity soft chews to illuminate any moment. Each Blueberry Lavender soft chew features 5 mg of THC and 0.5 mg of CBD with a hint of lavender flavour for a more balanced experience. These delicious soft chews are made without animal products.
Fruity soft chews to illuminate any moment. Each Blueberry Lavender soft chew features 5 mg of THC and 0.5 mg of CBD with a hint of lavender flavour for a more balanced experience. These delicious soft chews are made without animal products.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!