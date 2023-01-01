Edible forms of cannabis, including food products, lozenges, and capsules, can produce effective, long-lasting, and safe effects. Most weed edibles contain a significant amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC-dominant edibles are consumed for recreational and medical purposes and can induce a wide range of effects including relaxation, euphoria, increased appetite, fatigue, and anxiety. Some edibles feature other cannabinoids predominantly—most commonly cannabidiol (CBD) with very little THC. To learn more, browse our library of great edibles to find the type that works best for you.

Frequently asked questions about edibles

What edible dose is right for me? The right dose of weed edibles is different for everyone. Start with a small dose, especially if it's your first time or it's been a while since you've used cannabis. Each person's response to a dose of edible cannabis can vary significantly, more so than with other medications or herbs. The “standard dose” is considered 10 mg, but someone new to cannabis or with low tolerance should start with half of that. Trial-and-error is an integral part of finding the perfect dose for a great experience, just remember to start low and slow. Read more: Cannabis Edibles Dosing Chart: Find the Right Dose

How long does it take for weed edibles to kick in? The amount of time it takes for the effects of edibles to kick in varies and also depends on your metabolism. People with faster metabolisms may feel effects after an hour; people with slower metabolisms may not feel the effects for two hours or more. An important factor is whether you consume the edible on an empty stomach or after you've eaten. An empty stomach will feel the effects much more quickly — a full stomach will keep it from hitting you as hard. Read more: 5 Tips to Safely Dose and Enjoy Cannabis Edibles

What should I do if I ate too much weed edibles? If you become uncomfortably high, don't panic. A cannabis overdose isn't fatal, it's just uncomfortable and possibly disorienting. Find a safe, comfortable place to rest. Put on music that eases you. Closing your eyes can also help. Take long, slow, deep breaths, ideally of fresh air – open a window if possible. And hydrate! Read more: 8 Ways to Counteract a Too-Intense Cannabis High

What should I look for on a cannabis edible label? Marijuana products aren't yet FDA regulated, which can result in a lack of consistency in dosage from one product to another. This can make finding the right dose even more difficult. Look for products that are clearly labeled and read the label carefully to figure out the correct portion size for the dose that works best for you. Read more: What to Know About Dosing, Potency, and Labeling

How long do weed edibles last? It may not surprise you that it's hard to pinpoint the exact length of the effect of a marijuana edible. The short answer: it varies. Generally, the effects of edibles can be felt up to about 5-6 hours. This varies widely based on your individual biology, the dose, and the type of edible consumed. The peak euphoric experience may only last 1-3 hours but may continue for much longer. Bottom line: start with a low dose and slowly work your way up to avoid uncomfortably long and uncomfortably potent effects.

What to do if you don't feel the effects from a weed edible after an hour? If you don't feel any effects from a marijuana edible after an hour, try eating a snack like an organic apple to turn on the digestion and absorption in your gut. Some people new to cannabis may not feel anything the first few times they try edibles, so it's often best to try the same low dose three times with 8 to 24 hours between tries before you increase the dose.

What are weed edibles? Weed edibles is a term that refers to any food item that contains CBD or THC. Weed edibles are fun because they come in a variety of forms including drinks, snacks, candy, desserts, and more. Cannabis consumers choose weed edibles because the effects are long lasting and don't require inhalation. Another reason weed edibles are so popular with consumers is because they are much more discreet than smoking, vaping, or dabbing.

What do weed edibles look like? Weed edibles look just like food. For example, a weed brownie will look just like a regular brownie your grandma would make. Without cannabis packaging—which is required in all legal states—it's nearly impossible to tell the difference between an edible and a non-edible simply by looking at it. Because of this, weed edibles are extremely discreet.

How much do weed edibles cost at a dispensary? The cost of weed edibles varies and is based on a number of factors including THC content, quality of ingredients used, geographic location, and local taxes. In general, weed edibles cost anywhere from $8.00 to $60.00 each. THC candies are typically on the lower end of the price spectrum, with single servings priced at around $10 or less. An edible brownie will run slightly higher, usually over $10. Bigger edibles products like batches of cannabutter sell for around $55 each.