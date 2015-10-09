Acreage Pharms
Western Sunset
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 11%CBD —
Sunset Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Muscle spasms
20% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
