About this product
If you enjoy pungent flavors and wicked potency in a creamy effortless dab then the Dabburyegg is for you. This nail is designed to maximize efficiency of each of your dabs, you'll be able to use a smaller dab with the same sizzling effect as the large dabs you maybe used to.
Features:
Egg Shape - natures incubator design ensuring you will get the best flavors while keeping your dab cool
Narrow opening - ensuring your dabs don't go in to the wrong hole or miss the dish completely
3mm Wall - allowing you to take low temp dabs giving you the maximum flavors and effect during your sesh.
Pure Quartz - ensuring your dabs zest is never altered
Specifications:
Joint Size: 10mm, 14mm or 18mm
Gender: Female or Male
Thickness: 3mm
Height: 3"
