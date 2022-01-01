The Finest Quartz The Industry Has To Offer, Guaranteed With A 30-Day Money Back Warranty.



Features:



Egg Shape - natures incubator design ensuring you will get the best flavors while keeping your dab cool

Narrow opening - ensuring your dabs don't go in to the wrong hole or miss the dish completely

3mm Wall - allowing you to take low temp dabs giving you the maximum flavors and effect during your sesh.

Pure Quartz - ensuring your dabs zest is never altered

Specifications:



Joint Size: 10mm, 14mm or 18mm

Gender: Female or Male

Thickness: 3mm

Height: 3"