Our 8x10 C1D1 lab is fully insulated and assembled prior to delivery. Sizes from 8x10 to 8x40 available for multiple uses including C1D1 and C1D2 applications. Labs come with all components including fire suppression, HVAC system, exhaust system, gas detection, main power, and any necessary outlets. Labs also include all PSI peer review stamps for your state.

