Your high-value crops take in excess fertilizer soils and impurities from their environment that can affect the quality of your final harvest. Taste and aroma can be compromised. Instead of flushing with plain, nutrient-free water, which also starves your plants right before harvest by stripping them of nutrition they need, use Flawless Finish. Only Flawless Finish contains a proprietary blend of ingredients derived from a specialized chelate that helps to flush out excess impurities leaving you with a higher quality, smoother, and more enjoyable product. Simply try it and you'll agree. And as always, you can try Flawless Finish risk-free because our Grower Guarantee ensures your 100% satisfaction.
Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.