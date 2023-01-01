If you’re already a top-notch grower praised by customers and friends, and you’ve maxed out the potential of your current feeding program – and if, after all that success, you still want even more yield – then Advanced Nutrients' flagship forumulation, pH Perfect® Connoisseur Grow, is for you. No expense has been spared in sourcing only the most potent, powerful ingredients, guaranteed to drive your crops to their most productive grow phase possible. This world-class formulation will absolutely satisfy your every need. And if that weren’t enough, you can throw away your pH meters and pens forever because pH Perfect® Technology automatically keeps the pH in the “sweet spot” every week of your grow. The bottom line: there's no better base nutrient for elite growers who want to get the maximum genetic potential from their plants. And if you’re not amazed with your results using this breakthrough base nutrient, you get 100% of your money back thanks to our Grower Guarantee!

Show more