If you’re already a top-notch grower praised by customers and friends, and you’ve maxed out the potential of your current feeding program – and if, after all that success, you still want even more yield – then Advanced Nutrients' flagship forumulation, pH Perfect® Connoisseur Grow, is for you. No expense has been spared in sourcing only the most potent, powerful ingredients, guaranteed to drive your crops to their most productive grow phase possible. This world-class formulation will absolutely satisfy your every need. And if that weren’t enough, you can throw away your pH meters and pens forever because pH Perfect® Technology automatically keeps the pH in the “sweet spot” every week of your grow. The bottom line: there's no better base nutrient for elite growers who want to get the maximum genetic potential from their plants. And if you’re not amazed with your results using this breakthrough base nutrient, you get 100% of your money back thanks to our Grower Guarantee!
Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.