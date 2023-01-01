pH Perfect® Sensi Coco Bloom is a two-part base nutrient-designed for the unique needs of coco coir growers-that you can rely on to supply your plants with what they need throughout the crucial bloom phase. pH Perfect Sensi Coco Bloom provides your plants with a solid foundation of nutrient health and reserves to guarantee outstanding floral development and quality.
Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.