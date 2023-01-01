Use Sensizym's unique blend of Sonoran Desert Plant extracts, vitamin B1, and active enzymes — derived from patented proprietary yeast extracts — during the flowering phase to scavenge waste from growing roots and break down dead root material into carbohydrates.
Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.