These trippy elastic waist shorts are the result of a few of our favourite things; hemp, cannabis culture and art. Crafted from eco-friendly hemp and created in collaboration with Broccolli Magazine and artist Josh Galletly, these psychedelic shorts take your outfit to a new realm of possibilites. Our high quality fabric and blend of sustainable fibres ensure for comfortable wearing day in and day out.
Mens Elastic Waist Shorts Elastic Waist Relaxed Fit Psychedelic Print Back Pocket Graphic Custom Josh Galletly Artwork
Model Our model wears a size M Height: 185cm tall
Material 55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Twill Heavyweight, 7.5oz
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.