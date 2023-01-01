Loungewear meets skate in these relaxed pants. The Afends x Brick & Mortar Supply chess club pants celebrate Brendan's love for chess and passion for leisure and comfort.



In the eco-friendly blend of hemp and organic cotton twill, these pants offer a soft and sturdy wide-leg design. With oversized pockets, a fixed waistband with elastic at the back and an internal drawcord, these pants will take you from couch to concrete with ease.

Mens Relaxed Pants

Relaxed Fit

Wide-Leg Design

Internal Drawcord

Mid Rise

Belt Looped Waist

Oversized Pockets

Fixed Waistband With Elastic At Back



Model

Our model wears a size M and is 191cm tall



Material

55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Twill

Lightweight, 7.5oz

