Your new favourite shorts. The Afends x Brick & Mortar Supply chess club shorts celebrate Brendan's love for chess and passion for leisure and comfort.



Featuring a fixed waistband with elastic at the back, zip up fly, relaxed wide-leg fit and oversized pockets, these shorts are an ode to everyday wear. In our eco-friendly hemp and organic cotton twill, they are lightweight and durable to have on hand for years to come.

~

Mens Relaxed Shorts

Relaxed Fit

Wide Leg Design

Fixed Waistband With Elastic At Back

Zip Up Fly

Oversized Pockets



Model

Our model wears a size M and is 191cm tall



Material

55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Twill

Lightweight, 7.5oz

