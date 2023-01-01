Day in, day out in our short sleeve shirt. This shirt delivers a relaxed fit, button-up design with corozo buttons made from coconut shells, a cuban collar in a range of easy-to-wear colours to dress up or down, no matter the occasion. In our sustainable blend of hemp and tencel, this shirt is lightweight, breathable, and looks great when layered.

Mens Hemp Cuban Short Sleeve Shirt

Short Sleeves

Relaxed Fit

Button-Up Front

Sustainable Corozo Buttons

Cuban Style Collar

Straight Hemline



Model

Our model wears a size M and is 187cm tall.



Material

55% Hemp 45% Tencel

Lightweight, 136gsm

