Day in, day out in our short sleeve shirt. This shirt delivers a relaxed fit, button-up design with corozo buttons made from coconut shells, a cuban collar in a range of easy-to-wear colours to dress up or down, no matter the occasion. In our sustainable blend of hemp and tencel, this shirt is lightweight, breathable, and looks great when layered. ~ Mens Hemp Cuban Short Sleeve Shirt Short Sleeves Relaxed Fit Button-Up Front Sustainable Corozo Buttons Cuban Style Collar Straight Hemline
Model Our model wears a size L and is 191cm tall.
Material 55% Hemp 45% Tencel Lightweight, 136gsm
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.