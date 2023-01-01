This long sleeve tee is essential by name and essential by nature. In our eco-friendly blend of hemp and organic cotton jersey - this relaxed fit long-sleeve tee has a soft-hand feel that only gets better with wear. In a diverse range of colours, you can layer it up or it straight up. ~ Mens Retro Long Sleeve T-Shirt Relaxed Fit Long Sleeves
Model Our model wears a size M and is 183cm tall
Material 55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Jersey Lightweight, 170gsm
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.