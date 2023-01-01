Sink into our sativa crew neck jumper. This crew neck offers a relaxed and slouchy shape, drop shoulder sleeves, and minimal branding to create the perfect staple. In eco-friendly organic cotton and hemp brushed fleece, this jumper offers a soft and cosy shell for all-day lounging.
~ Unisex Oversized Crew Neck Jumper Relaxed Boxy Fit Wide Ribbed Neckline Model
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.