Take this tote bag on an adventure into the realm of a few of our favourite things; hemp, cannabis culture and art. Crafted from eco-friendly hemp and created in an exclusive collaboration with Broccolli Magazine and artist Josh Galletly, this tote offers the perfect abstract accessory and psychedelic print. Pair it with our Broccoli Hemp Bucket Hat to take your outfit to a new dimension.
~
Unisex Tote Bag Psychedelic Print Custom Josh Galletly Artwork
Measurements: 55cm W x 42.5cm H Bag Strap Length: 68cm
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.