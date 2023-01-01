This long sleeve graphic t-shirt is the result of a few of our favourite things; hemp, cannabis culture and art. Crafted from eco-friendly hemp and created in collaboration with Broccolli Magazine and artist Josh Galletly, this long sleeve t-shirt layers well and pairs perfectly with hemp denim. Cut in our classic retro fit, this t-shirt offers a boxy style, lightweight feel and Broccoli X Afends graphic on the front and right sleeve.



Unisex Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Relaxed Fit

Sleeve Detail

Custom Josh Galletly Artwork



Models

Our male model wears a size M and is 183cm tall

Our women's model wears a size M / AU 10 / US 6 and is 177cm tall



Material

55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Jersey

Midweight, 220gsm

