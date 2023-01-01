This graphic t-shirt is the result of a few of our favourite things; hemp, cannabis culture and art. Crafted from eco-friendly hemp and created in collaboration with Broccolli Magazine and artist Josh Galletly, this t-shirt elevates the basic white tee we all love. Cut in our classic retro fit, this t-shirt offers a boxy style, lightweight feel and Broccoli Magazine graphic.
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.