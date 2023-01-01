This 6 panel cap is the foundation to a sustainable wardrobe. Crafted from eco-friendly hemp and organic cotton twill, this hat offers a durable 6 panel design and embroidered logo for everyday wear. ~ Unisex 5 Panel Cap 5 Panel Design Adjustable Back Strap Embroidered Logo Head Circumference Measures 60cm
~
UV Resistant
Biodegradable Fibres
Antimicrobial & Antibacterial
80% Less Water
37% Less CO2
250% More Fibre per Hectare
Material: 55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Twill
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.