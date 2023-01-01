The daily sock. In hemp and organic cotton with a slight stretch and cushioning for support, these ankle-length socks were made for groovin. Available in a diverse range of colours, these are an everyday staple.

UV Resistant



Biodegradable Fibres



Antimicrobial & Antibacterial



80%

Less Water



37%

Less CO2



250%

More Fibre per Hectare

Unisex Hemp Socks One Pack

Ankle Length

Jacquard Afends Hemp Revolution Branding on Sole

Hemp Leaf Embroidery on Both Sides of Ankle

One Size Fits Most



Material:

Hemp, Organic Cotton and Elastane Blend

It's The Stretchy Kind

