Happy Hemp Socks, happy life. A daily sock designed for everyday wear in our eco-blend of hemp and organic cotton with a slight stretch, breathability and anti-bacterial properties. In a range of fresh colours, these crew socks have been an Afends staple since day one.



Why we love hemp:



UV Resistant



Biodegradable Fibres



Antimicrobial & Antibacterial



Hemp is better for the planet.



80%

Less Water



37%

Less CO2



250%

More Fibre per Hectare



Made from: Hemp, Organic Cotton and Elastane Blend

Show more