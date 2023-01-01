Happy Hemp Socks, happy life. A daily sock designed for everyday wear in our eco-blend of hemp and organic cotton with a slight stretch, breathability and anti-bacterial properties. In a range of fresh colours, these crew socks have been an Afends staple since day one. ~ Unisex Hemp Socks Single Pack Embroidered Hemp Leaf Cushioning for Comfort Afends Hemp Revolution Branding On Sole Sports Rib One Size Fits Most
Material Hemp, Organic Cotton and Elastane Blend
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.