A staple bucket hat that will take you anywhere. In sustainable heavyweight hemp canvas construction, this hat features a small and structured brim with contrast branding to wear on repeat. ~ Unisex Bucket Hat Small Structured Brim Contrast Embroidered Logo Higher Head Circumference Measures 54cm Lower Head Circumference Measures 59cm
Material 55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Twill Lightweight, 7.5oz
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.