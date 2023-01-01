Swim meets pyschedelics in this one piece swimsuit. Let this piece take you into the realm of a few of our favourite things; hemp, cannabis culture and art. Crafted from eco-friendly recycled nylon, this exclusive collaboration with Broccolli Magazine and artist Josh Galletly offers the perfect beach to bar piece. Pair this swim with our Broccoli Unisex Hemp Short Sleeve Shirt for elevated beach style.
~
One Piece Swimsuit Adjustable Straps Pyschedelic Print Custom Josh Galletly Artwork Model Our model wears a size S / AU 8 / US 4 Height: 179cm tall
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.