Have faith in this ribbed t-shirt. This eco-friendly tee offers a premium design crafted from heavyweight hemp and recycled poly rib with added stretch for comfort. Our new baby t-shirt offers a semi-cropped silhouette, fitted bodice and short capped sleeves for an effortless appeal. In a range of easy-to-wear colours, this tee will become the foundation of your wardrobe.

~

Womens Ribbed T-Shirt

Short Capped Sleeves

Semi-Cropped Silhouette

Fitted Design



Model:

Our model wears a size S / AU 8 / US 4 and is 174cm tall



Material:

80% Recycled Polyester 14% Hemp 6% Elastane

Heavyweight, 450gsm

Show more