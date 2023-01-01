Simplicity is key in this high neck long sleeve top. Offering a premium, heavyweight and durable design in eco-friendly hemp and organic cotton with a slight stretch for all-day comfort. Featuring a flattering high-neck and fitted sleeve design cut to waist length, this is a staple that goes well with everything.
~ Womens Long Sleeve Top Fitted Silhouette High Neckline Slight Stretch
Model: Our model wears a size S and is 165cm tall.
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.