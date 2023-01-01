Slay in this oversized t-shirt. Our beloved and buttery soft hemp and organic cotton jersey construction has been overdyed with a heavy stone wash for a textured hand-feel. Designed in our signature oversized fit, this short-sleeve t-shirt has the perfect drape with double raw edges to grunge it up.

~

Womens Hemp Oversized Tee

Short Sleeves

Ribbed Crew Neck

Relaxed Oversized Fit

Double Raw Edge Hem Finish

Textural Slub Fabric

Model

Our model wears a size S / AU 8 / US 4 and is 173m tall



Material

55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Jersey

Lightweight, 170gsm

Show more