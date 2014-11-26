About this product

Expedus™ is a hybrid medical strain cultivated to produce moderate to high levels of THC content. Capture the moment and allow the senses to expand along the path of your choice. Some medical strains with moderate levels of THC have been known to help with inflammation. Expedus™ is commonly known as Shishkaberry. Notable terpenes in this strain include: Pinene, Cymene, and Caryophyllene.