AgMedica Bioscience Inc.
Expedus
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Expedus™ is a hybrid medical strain cultivated to produce moderate to high levels of THC content. Capture the moment and allow the senses to expand along the path of your choice. Some medical strains with moderate levels of THC have been known to help with inflammation. Expedus™ is commonly known as Shishkaberry. Notable terpenes in this strain include: Pinene, Cymene, and Caryophyllene.
Shishkaberry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
255 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
