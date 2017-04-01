About this product

Inclinium™ is an Indica dominant THC enriched medical strain. Heighten the breadth of your journey, invite positivity and peacefulness as you carve your path. Strains with higher THC have been used to help treat pain, sleep disorders, and nausea. Inclinium™ is commonly known as Cold Creek Kush. Notable terpenes in this strain are: Pinene, Cymene, and Caryophyllene.