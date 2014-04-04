AgMedica Bioscience Inc.
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Navis™ is an Indica dominant medical strain that has been enriched with moderate levels of THC. Draw from your journey, target your senses, focus on your health and wellness. Indica strains with moderate levels of THC have been reported to treat symptoms of anxiety and have overall calming effects. Navis™ is commonly known as Critical Mass. Notable terpenes in this strain include: Pinene and Carophyllene.
Critical Mass effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
583 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
