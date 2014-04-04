About this product

Navis™ is an Indica dominant medical strain that has been enriched with moderate levels of THC. Draw from your journey, target your senses, focus on your health and wellness. Indica strains with moderate levels of THC have been reported to treat symptoms of anxiety and have overall calming effects. Navis™ is commonly known as Critical Mass. Notable terpenes in this strain include: Pinene and Carophyllene.