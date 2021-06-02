About this product

A Sativa dominant medical strain, Odyssea™’s genetics are carefully cultivated from an enriched THC profile. At lower doses, high THC medical strains can be conducive to heightened creativity and concentration. Higher THC strains can be used to help with sleep and appetite stimulation. Odyssea™ is commonly known as Ghost Train Haze. Notable terpenes present in this strain are: Pinene and Myrcene. Odyssea™ is floral with citrus and sour notes