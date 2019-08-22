About this product

The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves.



Saturday | Saturday Afternoon CBD MediHaze | CBD Dominant Sativa | 2.35% THC | 8.68% CBD

A cross of Super Silver Haze, Neville's Haze and a rich CBD blend, with it's relatively high CBD, this dry flower has a citrus and earthy flavour profile, with a piney aroma to finish.