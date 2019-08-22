AHLOT
Saturday Afternoon CBD MediHaze by Saturday | AHLOT CANNABIS COLLECTIONS™: Discovery Series Vol. 1
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 5%CBD 9%
About this product
The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves.
Saturday | Saturday Afternoon CBD MediHaze | CBD Dominant Sativa | 2.35% THC | 8.68% CBD
A cross of Super Silver Haze, Neville's Haze and a rich CBD blend, with it's relatively high CBD, this dry flower has a citrus and earthy flavour profile, with a piney aroma to finish.
Saturday | Saturday Afternoon CBD MediHaze | CBD Dominant Sativa | 2.35% THC | 8.68% CBD
A cross of Super Silver Haze, Neville's Haze and a rich CBD blend, with it's relatively high CBD, this dry flower has a citrus and earthy flavour profile, with a piney aroma to finish.
MediHaze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
116 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
3% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!