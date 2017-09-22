About this product

The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves.



Symbl | Solar Power (Sour Kush) | Hybrid | 18.44% THC | 0.02% CBD

Solar Power, Symbl’s version of Sour Kush, has a tightly packed bud structure with dense, vibrant green flowers covered with amber pistils and sprinkled with frosty trichomes. Terrifically tart and superbly pungent, Sour Kush is a hybrid strain known for its high THC

content and powerful flavour profile, combining sour, crisp lemon and invigorating pine. The robust, tangy citrus taste is balanced with hints of earthy wood and sharp diesel.