AHLOT
Solar Power (Sour Kush) by Symbl | AHLOT CANNABIS COLLECTIONS™: Discovery Series Vol. 1
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves.
Symbl | Solar Power (Sour Kush) | Hybrid | 18.44% THC | 0.02% CBD
Solar Power, Symbl’s version of Sour Kush, has a tightly packed bud structure with dense, vibrant green flowers covered with amber pistils and sprinkled with frosty trichomes. Terrifically tart and superbly pungent, Sour Kush is a hybrid strain known for its high THC
content and powerful flavour profile, combining sour, crisp lemon and invigorating pine. The robust, tangy citrus taste is balanced with hints of earthy wood and sharp diesel.
Symbl | Solar Power (Sour Kush) | Hybrid | 18.44% THC | 0.02% CBD
Solar Power, Symbl’s version of Sour Kush, has a tightly packed bud structure with dense, vibrant green flowers covered with amber pistils and sprinkled with frosty trichomes. Terrifically tart and superbly pungent, Sour Kush is a hybrid strain known for its high THC
content and powerful flavour profile, combining sour, crisp lemon and invigorating pine. The robust, tangy citrus taste is balanced with hints of earthy wood and sharp diesel.
Sour Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
455 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!