Growers gain more control of crops, allowing for larger yields Guaranteed



LSTclips are great for speeding up the process of allowing better airflow, and light control, in compact and large spaces. Increase your crops’ performance with our plant growth manipulation tool. Our low-stress training clips work great in grow tents too.



Train Your Plants To Produce Larger Yields



When you leave herbs, garden plants, and other medicinal plants to their own devices often results in smaller fruit, tall plants with one central cola, and smaller yields. If you take the time to train your plants, it creates more productive plants with larger more productive flowers.



LSTclips offers a method for providing a Low-Stress Training or plant manipulation solution. Ordinary LST or Plant bending methods involve pinching branches that damage the internal tissue and redirect branch growth.



LSTclips, instead change the growth path of a branch by forcing the stem down which will naturally cause the stem to bend upward toward the light. This method is gentle to the plant and keeps the rate of growth consistent. Our plant bender clips are designed with soft curved edges that reduce stress to the plant.



Whether you plan on performing low-stress training, main-lining, or super cropping, LSTclips will help you achieve larger more productive crops. By choosing the direction in which your branches grow, you’ll allow more light to penetrate deeper into the canopy, resulting in healthier and larger flowers of each plant.

