24k Gold is Tangie x Kosher Kush, an indica dominant strain with a terpene profile dominated by the orange citrus nose of its tangie lineage. A strong evening strain, this AAAA bud is grown indoors in coco under G2V LED lights then hang dried, hand trimmed and carefully packaged in-house by the Alberta Bud team at our facility in Edmonton, Alberta. We ensure all steps are completed exactly as needed to ensure quality from the moment a new plant is cloned to the moment these quads are busted and enjoyed: Grow to the Light.
Alberta Bud
Alberta Bud is looking to disrupt the industry by advocating and educating on what real craft cannabis should be and trailblazing a new path. We believe cannabis can be perceived differently. Cannabis tells a story not just sells a product. Our brand is bold. We are micro but mighty.
CAN-55160104