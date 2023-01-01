24k Gold is Tangie x Kosher Kush, an indica dominant strain with a terpene profile dominated by the orange citrus nose of its tangie lineage. A strong evening strain, this AAAA bud is grown indoors in coco under G2V LED lights then hang dried, hand trimmed and carefully packaged in-house by the Alberta Bud team at our facility in Edmonton, Alberta. We ensure all steps are completed exactly as needed to ensure quality from the moment a new plant is cloned to the moment these quads are busted and enjoyed: Grow to the Light.

